scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Top News
Live now

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score Updates: IRE opts to field

England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England will look to clean sweep Ireland in the third ODI at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 4, 2020 6:11:03 pm

England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England will look to clean sweep Ireland in the third ODI on Tuesday in Southampton after wrapping up the series on Saturday.

England pacer Reece Topley will miss Tuesday’s ODI against Ireland after picking up a groin injury, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, two days after he made his international comeback. All matches are being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live Blog

England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live Updates:

18:05 (IST)04 Aug 2020
IRE opts to field

Ireland have won the toss and have opted to field.

18:00 (IST)04 Aug 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the third and final ODI between England and Ireland. With the series already won by England, Ireland will look to play for pride today. Stay tuned!

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, William Porterfield, George Dockrell

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd