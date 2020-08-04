England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score Updates: IRE opts to field

England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England will look to clean sweep Ireland in the third ODI on Tuesday in Southampton after wrapping up the series on Saturday.

England pacer Reece Topley will miss Tuesday’s ODI against Ireland after picking up a groin injury, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, two days after he made his international comeback. All matches are being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.