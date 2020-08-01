England vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs IRE?

England vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Joe Denly is out for the series with a back injury. (Source: Reuters) England vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Joe Denly is out for the series with a back injury. (Source: Reuters)

England (ENG) vs Ireland (IRE) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England will look to take an unassailable lead in three-match ODI series against Ireland when they host the visitors for the second ODI at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

On Thursday, England beat Ireland by six wickets with 22.1 overs to spare in the first ODI with the help of match-winning performances from Sam Billings (67*) and David Willey (5/30). The visitors posted a paltry 172 in the first innings on Thursday, and they will hope for a better showing with the bat in the second encounter with their neighbours.

When is the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI is on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Where is the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI going to be held?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI is going to be held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI begin?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI will begin at 06:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI is going to be broadcasted live on Sony Six/Sony Six HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match is going to be available on SonyLiv. You can also follow live commentary and match updates on indianexpress.com.

