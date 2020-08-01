England vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: ENG look to seal series

England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England will look to seal victory in the three-match ODI series against Ireland when they host the visitors for the second match at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

In the first encounter on Thursday, Ireland challenged England several times, but David Willey (5/30) and Sam Billings’s (67*) superlative performances at either end of the match helped the hosts win by six wickets. While the hosts might give a game to Liam Livingstone, who has been called up to replace the injured Joe Denly, Ireland will look to improve on the batting front, with only Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine having shown some fight in the series opener. Eoin Morgan is likely to depend on his pace attack led by David Willey to help England register the first series win of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League with a game to spare.