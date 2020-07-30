scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Top News
Live now

England vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Will Three Lions tame the young Irish

England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The ODI series kicks off the inaugural Super League.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 30, 2020 5:56:10 pm
england vs ireland, eng vs ire, eng vs ire live score England vs Ireland: The World Champions take on the minnows. (Source: AP)

England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates:  World champions England face Ireland in the three-match one-day international series starting today. The England-Ireland ODI series kicks off the inaugural Super League, which will determine who qualifies for the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023. England will be without Test skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Jos Buttler due to their involvement in the West Indies Tests.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, will hope to pull off an upset against England. Scroll down for live updates

Live Blog

England vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Cricket Updates:

17:56 (IST)30 Jul 2020
ODI is back.

After the return of cricket after four long months in the longest format (England vs West Indies), it is time for some ODI action. The England-Ireland ODI series kicks off the inaugural Super League, which will determine who qualifies for the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.

17:43 (IST)30 Jul 2020
ENG vs IRE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI match between England and Ireland, taking place in Southampton. Stay tuned for live score and updates from the first of the three-match series here.

England will play 3 ODIs. (Source: AP)

England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.