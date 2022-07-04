England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s 30-year-old record

India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Kapil Dev’s record. Bumrah has the most number of wickets as an Indian seamer against England in a Test series.

Bumrah now has 23 wickets in the ongoing series, Kapil Dev had claimed 22 wickets in the 1981-82 series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is third on the list with 19 wickets.

WHAT. A. JAFFA. 🔥#TeamIndia needed something special to break this ominous opening partnership, and Bumrah delivered 🤩 Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) – (https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/6TCIm8TY62 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 4, 2022

On Day 4 of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Bumrah removed Ollie Pop to go past the record of Kapil Dev.

Bumrah reached another milestone as he completed 100 wickets in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. He now has 101 wickets in SENA countries.

Bumrah is only the sixth Indian bowler and fifth Indian pacer to reach the landmark, besides Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), Zaheer Khan (119), Mohammed Shami (119) and Kapil Dev (119).

Interestingly, Bumrah also became the first Indian fast bowler to lead India since Kapil Dev in March 1987.

With regular captain Rohit Sharma down with Covid and vice-captain KL Rahul being ruled due to injury, the Edgbaston Test is Bumrah’s first as an Indian captain.

Earlier this year, Bumrah has been promoted as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series in South Africa.

Bumrah, the new ‘Smiling Assassin’ of Indian cricket, has the potential to become a ‘Captain Marvel’ if entrusted with full-time responsibility.

It will be a steep learning curve for Bumrah and being a fast bowler, there will be spells of injury break as well as workload management hiatuses.

But as and when Indian cricket is ready for next leadership transformation, the slinger from Ahmedabad will be way more worthy than a KL Rahul, who is considered to be Rohit Sharma’s natural successor across formats.