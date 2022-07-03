England vs India: James Anderson calls for aggressive approach with bat

Veteran bowler James Anderson called on England’s batsmen to play with aggression as they look to claw their way back into the rearranged fifth test against India at Edgbaston.

The hosts closed on 84-5 on day two of the test, 332 runs behind and needing 133 to avoid follow-on, with Jonny Bairstow batting on 12 alongside skipper Ben Stokes.

“The way we’ve got out of sticky situations is trying to put pressure back on the opposition,” Anderson told reporters on Saturday. “I’ve got a fair feeling our best line of defence tomorrow will be attack. Our batters are naturally aggressive.”

“We’ve got to try to work our way back in and put some pressure back on them,” he added. “We’re up against it, but we’ve been in this position before this summer.”

Anderson also came to the defence of England teammate Stuart Broad, who conceded 35 runs in eight deliveries, bowling test cricket’s most expensive over.

“Stuart’s an experienced player and I don’t think it will affect him,” Anderson said. “I thought he was a bit unlucky, with top edges flying everywhere.

“On another day one of those top edges goes straight to hand. There was a chance down at fine leg. If that gets taken, then no-one talks about the over.”