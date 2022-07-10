England vs India, 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch

England vs India, 3rd T20I live streaming: Following on their 50 run win at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, India beat England by 49 runs in the second T20I in Edgbaston to claim the three match series. Even though the conditions weren’t the same as in the first match, the Indian batters managed to score 170, on the back of a pacey start from openers Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma and a composed finish from Ravindra Jadeja.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the tormentor-in-chief once again for England, as he dismissed both Jason Roy and Jos Buttler in his first two overs. Apart from Moeen Ali (35 off 21) and David Willey (33* of 22) no English batter was able to score even 20 runs on the day. Captain Buttler would look to earn his first win as the full time England white-ball captain in the final T20I.

