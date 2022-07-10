scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

England vs India, 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch

While the men in blue will look to wrap up the series in style with a 15 consecutive win under Rohit Sharma, England captain Jos Buttler will look to earn his first win as full time white-ball captain.

By: Sports Desk
July 10, 2022 1:27:17 pm
Having played the Test match at Edgbaston, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, alongwith Virat Kohli, joined the T20I side for the second match on Saturday. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

England vs India, 3rd T20I live streaming: Following on their 50 run win at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, India beat England by 49 runs in the second T20I in Edgbaston to claim the three match series. Even though the conditions weren’t the same as in the first match, the Indian batters managed to score 170, on the back of a pacey start from openers Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma and a composed finish from Ravindra Jadeja.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the tormentor-in-chief once again for England, as he dismissed both Jason Roy and Jos Buttler in his first two overs. Apart from Moeen Ali (35 off 21) and David Willey (33* of 22) no English batter was able to score even 20 runs on the day. Captain Buttler would look to earn his first win as the full time England white-ball captain in the final T20I.

Here’s all you need to know about the England vs India 3rd T2oI.

When will the England vs India 3rd T2oI be played?

The England vs India 3rd T2oI will be played on Sunday, July 10.

Where will the England vs India 3rd T2oI be played?

The England vs India 3rd T2oI will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

READ |India versus England T20 series: Bhuvneshwar swings series in India’s favour after Jadeja powers with bat

What time will the England vs India 3rd T2oI begin?

The England vs India 3rd T2oI will start at 2:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST), with the toss at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST).

Where can I watch the England vs India 3rd T2oI on TV in India?

The England vs India 3rd T2oI will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the England vs India 3rd T20I on internet?

The England vs India 3rd T20I will also be streamed on the Sony Liv app.

