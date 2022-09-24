England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Updates: India lose Shafali Verma early

Jhulan, pace spearhead and bridge between generations, bids adieu

In the 1997 women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens Jhulan Goswami was a ball girl and was wowed by Australian seamer Cathryn Fitzpatrick's pace and movement. After that final, the Diego Maradona fan made up her mind about wanting to play for India one day About two-and-a-half decades down the line, as Jhulan is set to play her final game for India, she has been accorded a rare honour that eluded even the likes of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman – retiring on the field and playing the farewell game at the Mecca of cricket.