England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Updates: India lose Shafali Verma early

England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Updates: After two-and-a-half decades down the line, Jhulan Goswami is set to play her final game for India. She will play her last international match at the Mecca of cricket. The third ODI between England Women and India Women at Lord’s on Saturday would be Jhulan’s last.
Playing XIs
England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
Follow live score and updates of England vs India from London below.
TRADEMARK MANDHANA! A flowing cover drive from Smriti Mandhana, it was four written all over it. ENG vs IND (6/1 in 2.2 overs)
THROUGH THE GATES! Kate Cross cleans up Shafali Verma for a duck. Yastika Bhatia comes in at 3. ENG vs IND (2/1 in 1.5 overs)
Smriti Mandhana is off the mark straight away with a couple. Good start by Davies, only two came from her over. ENG vs IND (2/0 in 1 over)
India's openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle. Freya Davies will start the proceedings for England. HERE WE GO!
Jhulan Goswami is the only Indian woman to have over 350 international wickets. This game would mark the end of Jhulan Goswami's remarkable 20-year international career.
India’s fast bowling legend Jhulan Goswami, who is set to retire after a ODI at Lord’s on September 24, has said more scientific research is needed to understand the effects of women’s menstrual cycles on an athlete, particularly in cricket where a player has to be on field for six hours. Read More
England win toss opt to bowl in Jhulan Goswami's farewell match
In the 1997 women’s World Cup final at Eden Gardens Jhulan Goswami was a ball girl and was wowed by Australian seamer Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s pace and movement. After that final, the Diego Maradona fan made up her mind about wanting to play for India one day About two-and-a-half decades down the line, as Jhulan is set to play her final game for India, she has been accorded a rare honour that eluded even the likes of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman – retiring on the field and playing the farewell game at the Mecca of cricket. Read More
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third WODI between India and England.