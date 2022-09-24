scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Updates: India lose Shafali Verma early

England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Updates: India will be looking for a historic ODI series clean sweep against England.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 24, 2022 3:43:33 pm
England W vs India W Live Cricket Score Updates: 3rd ODI

England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Updates: After two-and-a-half decades down the line, Jhulan Goswami is set to play her final game for India. She will play her last international match at the Mecca of cricket. The third ODI between England Women and India Women at Lord’s on Saturday would be Jhulan’s last.

Playing XIs

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Follow live score and updates of England vs India from London below.

Live Blog

England W vs India W Live Score and Updates: Follow ENG vs IND live action from Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

15:43 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: FOUR!

TRADEMARK MANDHANA! A flowing cover drive from Smriti Mandhana, it was four written all over it. ENG vs IND (6/1 in 2.2 overs)

15:39 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: WICKET!

THROUGH THE GATES! Kate Cross cleans up Shafali Verma for a duck. Yastika Bhatia comes in at 3.   ENG vs IND (2/1 in 1.5 overs)

15:35 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE:

Smriti Mandhana is off the mark straight away with a couple. Good start by Davies, only two came from her over.  ENG vs IND (2/0 in 1 over)

15:31 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Here we go!

India's openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle. Freya Davies will start the proceedings for England. HERE WE GO! 

15:28 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Jhulan Goswami!

Jhulan Goswami is the only Indian woman to have over 350 international wickets. This game would mark the end of Jhulan Goswami's remarkable 20-year international career.

15:22 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Tammy Beaumont is playing her 100th ODI
15:15 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Good time to replug this!

India’s fast bowling legend Jhulan Goswami, who is set to retire after a ODI at Lord’s on September 24, has said more scientific research is needed to understand the effects of women’s menstrual cycles on an athlete, particularly in cricket where a player has to be on field for six hours. Read More

15:12 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Playing XI
15:05 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Toss update

England win toss opt to bowl in Jhulan Goswami's farewell match

15:04 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Jhulan Goswami on wearing India jersey!
15:03 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Jhulan Goswami on playing for India!
15:02 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Toss in few minutes!
14:58 (IST)24 Sep 2022
Jhulan, pace spearhead and bridge between generations, bids adieu

In the 1997 women’s World Cup final at Eden Gardens Jhulan Goswami was a ball girl and was wowed by Australian seamer Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s pace and movement. After that final, the Diego Maradona fan made up her mind about wanting to play for India one day About two-and-a-half decades down the line, as Jhulan is set to play her final game for India, she has been accorded a rare honour that eluded even the likes of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman – retiring on the field and playing the farewell game at the Mecca of cricket. Read More

14:51 (IST)24 Sep 2022
ENG vs IND LIVE: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third WODI between India and England. 

The third ODI between England Women and India Women at Lord’s on Saturday would be Jhulan’s last.England W vs India W Live Score and Updates: Jhulan, pace spearhead and bridge between generations, bids adieu

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Taniyaa Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues

England: Amy Jones (c and wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Eclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.

