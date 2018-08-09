England vs India Photos: Scenes behind rainy day at Lord’s

Rain completely washed out the first day’s play between India and England in the second Test at the ‘Home of Cricket’ Lord’s on Thursday. Without a ball bowled, there was no toss either in the second Test. England lead the five-match series 1-0 having won the opener at Edgbaston by 31 runs.
Rain remained a constant factor in London even as heatwave had been the regular factor in the lead up to the series. The traditional and customary English weather was back in its full force and had wiped away the first two sessions. The drizzle had resulted in an early lunch break and then an early tea break as well. Soon after the tea break, the clouds had cleared, the conditions looked brighter, players were hitting the nets and umpires were doing their routine inspections.
But that didn’t last long. A persistent drizzle followed soon and after 30 minutes of frustrating weather that kept players indoors, play was officially called off. With first day washed out and no toss, the follow-on has fallen to 150 runs from 200 runs. The weather is expected to be better for the next three days before fifth day is likely to be a torrid affair as well. The remaining four days will see 96 overs each to make up for the lost time.
In team news, England had announced a 12-man squad with 20-year-old batsman Ollie Pope coming in to make his debut at number four after replacing Dawid Malan in the squad. Who replaces Ben Stokes who is undergoing a trial for brawl in Bristol last year remains to be seen. Same goes for how India counter their middle order woes and whether India play with two spinners.
One for the history books, 2001 was the last time that an entire day was washed out at Lord’s. So, there’s history with this Test already. Not just that, according to librarian Neil Robinson, 108 visitors had gone through the turnstiles by 2:40pm local time, just five short of the record which stood at 113 during the New Zealand Test in 2015.
