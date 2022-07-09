scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

England vs India, 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch

Having won the first T20I convincingly by 50 runs, India will look to wrap up the series as they play England on Saturday in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 9, 2022 11:40:26 am
Hardik Pandya celebrates with skipper Rohit Sharma. AP

England vs India, 2nd T20I live streaming: Hardik Pandya the all-rounder scored a fifty and picked a four wicket haul to inspire India to a 50 run win against England in the 1st T20I at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The men in blue, who have won their last 13 T20Is under captain Rohit Sharma will take the field on Saturday with the intention to make it 14 and win the three-match T20I series.

Among other positives for India in the first match were the batting outings for Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) as well as the bowling from debutant Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) who cleaned up the all mighty Jos Buttler on his first ball with one of his gold patent in-swingers.

Here’s all you need to know about the England vs India 2nd T2oI.

READ |Bhuvneshwar’s stunning inswinger to bowl Jos Buttler – eerily similar to the ball he dismissed AB de Villiers in a Test

When will the second England vs India T20I be played?

The second England vs India T20I will be played on Saturday, July 9.

Where will the second England vs India T20I be played?

The second England vs India T20I will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

What time will the second England vs India T20I begin?

The second England vs India T20I will start at 02:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST).

Where can I watch the second England vs India T20I on TV in India?

The second England vs India T20I will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network, on Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

Where will the second England vs India T20I be streamed?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty

The second England vs India T20I can also be watched on the Sony Liv app.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 09: Latest News