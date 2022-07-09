England vs India, 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch

England vs India, 2nd T20I live streaming: Hardik Pandya the all-rounder scored a fifty and picked a four wicket haul to inspire India to a 50 run win against England in the 1st T20I at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The men in blue, who have won their last 13 T20Is under captain Rohit Sharma will take the field on Saturday with the intention to make it 14 and win the three-match T20I series.

Among other positives for India in the first match were the batting outings for Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) as well as the bowling from debutant Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) who cleaned up the all mighty Jos Buttler on his first ball with one of his gold patent in-swingers.

BOWLED! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the big wicket, Jos Buttler gone for duck 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NClQLHXFgp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the England vs India 2nd T2oI.

When will the second England vs India T20I be played?

The second England vs India T20I will be played on Saturday, July 9.

Where will the second England vs India T20I be played?

The second England vs India T20I will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

What time will the second England vs India T20I begin?

The second England vs India T20I will start at 02:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST).

Where can I watch the second England vs India T20I on TV in India?

The second England vs India T20I will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network, on Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

Where will the second England vs India T20I be streamed?

The second England vs India T20I can also be watched on the Sony Liv app.