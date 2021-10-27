England vs Bangladesh Live Score & Updates: Moeen Ali strikes early

scorecardresearch
England vs Bangladesh ( ENG vs BAN ) Live Score and Updates: England will take on Bangladesh in the first match of today's doubleheader.

Updated: October 27, 2021 3:45:10 pm
England vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates: Buoyed by the emphatic win-over defending champions West Indies, England would look to continue their winning momentum when they face Bangladesh in a tricky Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Their bowling unit was right on the job as the Eoin Morgan-led England bundled out an otherwise lacklustre West Indies for a paltry 55 in 14.2 overs before cantering home in 8.2 overs.

Against an opposition who are familiar with the sluggish sub-continent conditions and capable of producing upsets, Morgan will ill-afford to rest on the laurels. With the match starting in the afternoon, the reigning ODI world champions will be tested in the oppressive heat of Abu Dhabi where temperature soars above 32C.

To their advantage, the Abu Dhabi strip is known to be aiding the pacers and Morgan may think of bringing in Mark Wood into the mix at the expense of a batter. Teams have been successful in chasing so far in the World Cup at this venue, with three out of four games being won by the team batting second.

15:45 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Moeen Ali strikes early!

Liton's aggressive strategy doesn't work today! OUT! Moeen Ali picks up the wicket as the right-hander mistimes the sweep and gets caught in the deep. Mohammad Naim falls the very next ball for 5 to give Moeen two in two - isn't he having a good start to the World Cup? MOEEN ON A HAT-TRICK! But safely negotiated. BAN- 14/2 after 2.4 ovs

15:41 (IST)27 Oct 2021
10 runs of the first over!

Liton Das on the front foot from the start and gets a couple of boundaries off Moeen Ali. BAN- 10/0 after 1 over

15:27 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Why England remain favourites?

15:25 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Milestone Alert !!
15:21 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Could this be England's template?
15:10 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Bangladesh (Playing XI):

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

15:10 (IST)27 Oct 2021
England (Playing XI):

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

15:09 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Eoin Morgan speaks at Toss:

We have been good at chasing, the wicket looks good, played here during the IPL. We need to adapt, no team changes for us. The scars of past motivate you for the future. The focus today is on what we can do.

15:05 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Toss Update:

Mahmudullah has won the toss and has opted to bat first. "We are going to bat first. The wicket looks good, so we want to put a good total. We have one change. Shoriful comes in. We got three spinners playing, so we need to restrict them. This is a new game, so we need to play well."

15:04 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Pitch report:

Doesn't have much grass on it, looks a bit dry, so should be a good contest between the bat and ball, reckons Dale Steyn. Spinners might get some help as it's a pretty dry surface.

15:03 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Hello and Welcome

England and Bangladesh are playing each other for the first time in T20Is. Bangladesh will be without Mohammad Saifuddin, who was ruled out of the World Cup due to back pain earlier this week. Saifuddin was among the wickets in every game in this edition.

Teams: Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

