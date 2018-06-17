We just haven’t put the complete package together: Tim Paine

Australia head coach Justin Langer and Tim Paine during the press conference. (Reuters) Australia head coach Justin Langer and Tim Paine during the press conference. (Reuters)

Australia’s ODI series against England has not gone according to plan as the Kangaroos have succumbed to two successive defeats so far. After losing the first encounter at the Oval, the Aussies once again lost the second match by 38 runs. This was after Tim Paine won the toss and invited England to bat first. Riding on Jason Roy’s 120, the home team posted a massive 342/8. In reply, the visitors could only muster 304. However, this hasn’t deterred the confidence the levels in the Australian camp and skipper Tim Paine has issued a rallying call for his teammates to turn the series on its head in the coming matches.

Speaking to reporters, a confident Paine reiterated his belief and said, “I think we can, I really do. I think our best cricket is good enough to beat these guys, we just haven’t put the complete package together. In the first game we didn’t bat well and (in Cardiff) we didn’t bowl as well as we would have liked.”

Echoing his thoughts middle-order batsman Shaun Marsh said, “We want to win and unfortunately we are just falling a little bit short at the moment.”

“We need to regroup over the next few days and work on the areas we need to work on and hopefully put in an all-around performance at Trent Bridge,” he added.

Earlier, after the defeat in the first ODI, Paine had admitted that Australia’s batting performance needs improvement.

“It’s something the whole group has been working on and something we speak about a lot. It’s a work in progress, we know we haven’t been fantastic at it, but we are training really hard at it and if we can get some set batters in when they start, it would make a big difference,” cricket.com.au quoted him saying.

“It’s going to be up to our guys to translate what they are working on in the nets … sometimes that’s a little bit more difficult than it may seem under pressure,” he added.

