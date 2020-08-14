ECB confirms limited-over series against Australia next month

A three-match T20I and ODI series will be played between England and Australia. (AP Photo/File)

After hosting West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan, England are now scheduled to host Australia in a limited-overs tourney. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday that a three-match T20I and ODI series will be played between the two nations.

The series was initially scheduled to be held in July, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The T20Is will be played on September 4, 6, and 8 in Southampton, and the teams will then travel to Manchester for the ODIs, which is on September 11,13, and 16.

ECB released a statement in this regard, which quoted CEO Tom Harrison stating: “We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway. Their co-operation to ensure these matches are staged is crucial to cricket in this country. It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us.”

We can confirm that we will play England Men’s white-ball international matches against Australia later this summer. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 14, 2020

The Aussie squad is expected to arrive in England on August 24, and will be kept in quarantine. Meanwhile, Australia coach Justin Langer appreciated the fitness of the squad after returning from a lengthy hiatus.

“It’s vital for cricket that we do everything we can to keep the game going in these tough times,” Langer said. “I am delighted with how the players have returned to their states from the break back in March. The whole squad has come back fitter and stronger, which is a great testament to each of them. We have a massive assignment ahead with World Cups, Test series against India and South Africa and the Ashes next year. We can’t wait to get back into it again.”

JUST IN: Australia’s tour of the UK has been confirmed and the Aussies have named a 21-man squad. DETAILS: https://t.co/5sy5KycrJK pic.twitter.com/cAA6Oixama — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 14, 2020

Cricket Australia also announced the 21-man squad that will be travelling to England for the upcoming series. This also included the uncapped trio of Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Josh Philippe.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

