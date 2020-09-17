ENG vs AUS Stats: Adam Zampa has the best ODI series of career

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Billings with teammates (Source: Reuters)

Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey slammed centuries in the final of the three-match ODI series to help Australia reach target of 303 with two balls remaining and win the series over England 2-1. The Australians consigned England to their first loss in a bilateral ODI series at home since 2015 with a record chase at Old Trafford.

The Australians broke multiple records on their way to ODI series win in England:

– Since the start of 2015 in men’s ODIs, Starc has taken 18 wickets in his first over of the innings, the best of any bowler in that time, ahead of Lasith Malinga (9) and Chris Woakes (6)

– Adam Zampa had the best ODI series of his career. He took 10 wickets at an average of 14.2 and conceded just 4.7 runs an over. The leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the series, and in the process became the first Australian spinner to take 10 wickets in a three-match series and just the seventh man to achieve the feat

The wicket of Sam Billings was Adam Zampa’s 10th wicket of the series.

No Australian spinner has ever taken more wickets in a three-match men’s ODI series.#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/nkcwvyNG7i — තනිකඩ රෝමියෝ (@OvinKaushalya96) September 16, 2020

– It was also the first time since becoming an international cricketer that Root has gone an entire English summer without reaching three figures, unable to do so in the Tests against West Indies and Pakistan as well

– Glenn Maxwell finished the series as Australia’s leading run-scorer with 186 runs. The all-rounder also passed the milestone of 3000 ODI runs in his career, something he’s done much faster than anyone else in the 50-year history of one-day international cricket

The two bizarre incidents that added spice to the final

– In the opening ODI, Maxwell and Mitch Marsh pulled Australia out of a difficult position and compiled the highest sixth-wicket stand against England in Australian ODI history (126 runs). It was a record that would be smashed only five days later as Maxwell and Alex Carey put on 212 for the sixth wicket, an Australia ODI record against all opponents after the fall of the fifth wicket

💯 Glenn Maxwell ➞ 108

💯 Alex Carey ➞ 106

👬 Partnership ➞ 212 Maxwell and Carey’s double-century stand in the third match is an Australia record for the sixth wicket in men’s ODIs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kHI6cystqT — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2020

– It was also the third-highest sixth-wicket ODI partnership of all time, behind only Grant Elliott and Luke Ronchi’s 267 in 2015 and MS Dhoni and Mahela Jayawardene’s 218 in an exhibition match in 2007.

– England opener Jonny Bairstow brought up his tenth ton in the third ODI off 116 balls, the slowest of all his hundreds

– 305 became the highest successful run chase ever in Manchester, overtaking England’s 4/286 in a 60-over ODI in 1986. It’s also the 11th time Australia have chased down a score of at least 300 in ODI cricket

