Australia to take ‘good thing’ sledging on the field against England

Australia will play England in five-match ODI series followed by a T20I.

Australia will be without the services of Steve Smith and David Warner when they play England in an away five-match ODI series and new coach Justin Langer has hinted that his side would take “good thing” sledging on the field.

“In Australia sledging’s a good thing: if I play Uno (a card game) with my daughter we sledge each other,” Langer told a news conference at Lord’s on Wednesday.

“If I play golf with my parents, we sledge each other. There’s a difference between banter and abuse. There’s no room for abuse anywhere,” the former Australia opener, who played at Lord’s for Middlesex, added.

Langer further added that the side has been given the tag of “sledging Australians” and said, “Even if we were so nice people would think we’re a bunch of hard-edged Australians. We’ll still be called ‘sledging Australians’, it’s been happening for the last 30 years. So we’ll cope with that.”

Captain Tim Paine added that the Australians have been vocal on the field but understand the difference between abuse and banter. The new skipper further said that his side won’t be silent and would be speaking to keep the opposition under pressure.

“The thing we’ve spoken about is the difference between abuse and banter. We won’t be silent. We’re going to be speaking, trying to put pressure on teams as we usually do. But we have to be respectful. I’m sure you’re going to hear us talking through the stump mic. But it’s up to me, Justin and the senior players to stay on the side of banter and never go to abuse. There’s no doubt our reputation took a bit of a battering. Coming to England now with new faces, a new coach, just getting back into cricket is an opportunity for us to move on and show we’ve made a few changes,” he said.

Coach Langer suggested that it eventually depends upon the players to maintain a good environment both on and off-field.

“We have our values and our expectations, that’s really important,” said the 47-year-old Langer.

“But I’ve said this for 25 years, we can have the fanciest mission statements, but if you don’t live them, they’re like toilet paper mate. They are written down, but unless you live them they’re meaningless,” he said.

“We’ve just got to create the environment where it’s a great changing room. All culture is behaviour. Make it good on and off the field. If we’ve got good behaviours, then we’ve got a good environment,” added Langer.

