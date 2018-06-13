England vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: ENG vs AUS 1st ODI Venue, Time, TV Channel Details

England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: England and Australia play 1st ODI at The Oval. (AP Photo) England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: England and Australia play 1st ODI at The Oval. (AP Photo)

England vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI in London: Two sides who are in a recovery phase will clash on Wednesday in the first ODI of the five-match series. England were shocked by Scotland in the only ODI game they played, having suffered a loss by six runs. Australia are playing an international game for the first time after the ball-tampering controversy during their South Africa tour. The Oval is ready to host the two teams which begin the final cycle before the 2019 World Cup which will be hosted by England.

When is England vs Australia 1st ODI Match?

England vs Australia 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. This will be the first match of the five-match ODI series.

Where is England vs Australia 1st ODI Match being played?

England vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at The Oval, London.

What time does England vs Australia 1st ODI Match begin?

England vs Australia 1st ODI begins at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST. The schedule start of the match is 1300 BST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia 1st ODI Match?

England vs Australia 1st ODI will be broadcast on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of England vs Australia 1st ODI Match?

England vs Australia 1st ODI Match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia Squad: Tim Paine, Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, A Carey, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, J Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

