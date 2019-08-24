Toggle Menu
England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia inch closer to retaining Ashes

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 3rd Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia were on 171-6 in their second innings at the close at Headingley, with a sizeable advantage after England suffered a humiliating day at the crease with Josh Hazlewood taking five wickets to help skittle out the hosts.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: Australia closed in on a victory that will see them retain the Ashes after ending an incredible Day 2 of the third Test with a lead of 283 runs, having bowled out England for an embarrassing 67 in their first innings on Friday.

Australia were on 171-6 in their second innings at the close at Headingley, with a sizeable advantage after England suffered a humiliating day at the crease with Josh Hazlewood taking five wickets to help skittle out the hosts. Starting the day chasing Australia’s first-innings total of 179 and trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, England lost cheap wickets and were dismissed for their 12th lowest test innings total ever in glorious sunshine in Leeds.

Live Blog

England vs Australia, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 2 Highlights:

Playing XI

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Bench: Sam Curran

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Cameron Bancroft, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc

