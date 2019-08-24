England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia inch closer to retaining Ashes

England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: Australia closed in on a victory that will see them retain the Ashes after ending an incredible Day 2 of the third Test with a lead of 283 runs, having bowled out England for an embarrassing 67 in their first innings on Friday.

Australia were on 171-6 in their second innings at the close at Headingley, with a sizeable advantage after England suffered a humiliating day at the crease with Josh Hazlewood taking five wickets to help skittle out the hosts. Starting the day chasing Australia’s first-innings total of 179 and trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, England lost cheap wickets and were dismissed for their 12th lowest test innings total ever in glorious sunshine in Leeds.