Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: AUS win toss, elects to field first

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Updates: England hope to level the series as they take on Australia in the second Test at Lord's.

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Updates: The second Ashes Test was put on hold because of bad weather at Lord’s on Wednesday. It even prevented the toss from being held, but fortunately, the forecast is much better for Thursday, on Day Two.

When rain does allow play, England fast bowler Jofra Archer will receive his Test cap in a ceremony in the middle of the field. The Barbados-born quick will replace James Anderson, as England’s leading wicket-taker was injured. Australia dropped fast bowler James Pattinson from a 12-man squad, with Josh Hazlewood coming in as likely replacement.

With the Test reduced to four days with time added on daily, the follow-on will be 150 runs.

Live Blog

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Updates:

Historic occasion for Dar

Aleem Dar will level Steve Bucknor's record of umpiring 128 Tests today. 

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia wins toss, elects to field first

The Ashes

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes 2nd Test between England and Australia at the Lord's. The weather is clear and it's time for toss. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

Teams:

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

Australia (From): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

