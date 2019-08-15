Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: AUS win toss, elects to field first

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Updates: The second Ashes Test was put on hold because of bad weather at Lord’s on Wednesday. It even prevented the toss from being held, but fortunately, the forecast is much better for Thursday, on Day Two.
When rain does allow play, England fast bowler Jofra Archer will receive his Test cap in a ceremony in the middle of the field. The Barbados-born quick will replace James Anderson, as England’s leading wicket-taker was injured. Australia dropped fast bowler James Pattinson from a 12-man squad, with Josh Hazlewood coming in as likely replacement.
With the Test reduced to four days with time added on daily, the follow-on will be 150 runs.
Historic occasion for Dar
Aleem Dar will level Steve Bucknor's record of umpiring 128 Tests today.
Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach
Australia wins toss, elects to field first
The Ashes
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes 2nd Test between England and Australia at the Lord's. The weather is clear and it's time for toss. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.