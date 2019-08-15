Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: AUS win toss, elects to field first

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Updates: The second Ashes Test was put on hold because of bad weather at Lord’s on Wednesday. It even prevented the toss from being held, but fortunately, the forecast is much better for Thursday, on Day Two.

When rain does allow play, England fast bowler Jofra Archer will receive his Test cap in a ceremony in the middle of the field. The Barbados-born quick will replace James Anderson, as England’s leading wicket-taker was injured. Australia dropped fast bowler James Pattinson from a 12-man squad, with Josh Hazlewood coming in as likely replacement.

With the Test reduced to four days with time added on daily, the follow-on will be 150 runs.