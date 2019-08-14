England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 2nd Ashes Test: Toss likely to be delayed

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: The Ashes resumes on Wednesday as England and Australia kickoff the second Test at Lord’s. Australia dropped fast bowler James Pattinson from a 12-man squad, with Josh Hazlewood coming in as likely replacement. England’s Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer will be making his Test debut on Wednesday, and Paine said Australia would be ready for whatever he delivered.

England have only twice won the Ashes after losing the opener — when all-rounder Ian Botham turned the 1981 series on its head with several superb solo efforts, and in the thrilling 2005 contest which they edged 2-1. Meanwhile, visitors Australia are eying their first away Ashes series win for 18 years.