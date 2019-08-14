England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 2nd Ashes Test: Toss likely to be delayed

Toggle Menu
England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 2nd Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England hope to level the series as they take on Australia in the second Test at Lord's.

England take on Australia in the second Test in hope of levelling the series.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: The Ashes resumes on Wednesday as England and Australia kickoff the second Test at Lord’s. Australia dropped fast bowler James Pattinson from a 12-man squad, with Josh Hazlewood coming in as likely replacement. England’s Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer will be making his Test debut on Wednesday, and Paine said Australia would be ready for whatever he delivered.

England have only twice won the Ashes after losing the opener — when all-rounder Ian Botham turned the 1981 series on its head with several superb solo efforts, and in the thrilling 2005 contest which they edged 2-1. Meanwhile, visitors Australia are eying their first away Ashes series win for 18 years.

Live Blog

The Ashes

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes 2nd Test between England and Australia at the Lord's. It, however, looks like there will be a delay in toss due to rain in London. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

Teams:

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

Australia (From): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

