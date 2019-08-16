England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 2nd Ashes Test: Confident Aussies aim to take lead over England on Day 3

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each as Australia bowled out England for 258 and reached 30/1 in reply to take control of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Day 2 on Thursday. After rain washed out the first day, Australia won the toss and put England in to bat, Hazlewood, taking two early wickets to give the touring side the initiative which they never surrendered.

Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow made half-centuries but it was a disappointing batting performance by England, and Australia will be confident of claiming a first-innings lead and pushing on for a win that would put them 2-0 up in the series.