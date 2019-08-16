England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 2nd Ashes Test: Confident Aussies aim to take lead over England on Day 3

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each as Australia bowled out England for 258 and reached 30/1 in reply to take control of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Day 2 on Thursday. After rain washed out the first day, Australia won the toss and put England in to bat, Hazlewood, taking two early wickets to give the touring side the initiative which they never surrendered.
Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow made half-centuries but it was a disappointing batting performance by England, and Australia will be confident of claiming a first-innings lead and pushing on for a win that would put them 2-0 up in the series.
Attacking bowling
Three slips and a gully in place for English batsmen. Both Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad coming around the wicket to left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja. England look to attack the Aussie batsmen early on in the first session. AUS - 35/1 in 15 overs
Day three underway
Stuart Broad bowls the first over of day three. Usman Khawaja on strike. Let the action begin!
Aussie batting to face Archer test
Hello and welcome to day three of Lord's Test. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft will face the Jofra Archer test as the debutant looks to make an impact straight away. Archer asked a few questions from the Aussie batsmen in the last session of day two. It will be interesting how he bowls in the first session when the ball is still new and capable of doing the damage.