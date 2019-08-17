Toggle Menu
England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4: All eyes on Steve Smith, Jofra Archer

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 2nd Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In-form Steve Smith's wicket will be crucial in order to bundle out Australia for a low score in first innings

Jofra Archer has been menacing in his debut Test so far

England vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: So far, the rain has played spoilsport in the much anticipated Lord’s Test. Only 24.1 overs of play could happen on day three. At day three, stumps, Australia were 4 for 80, trailing by 178 runs with Steve Smith batting on 13 from 40 deliveries and Mathew Wade yet to get off strike after facing 23 deliveries. Jofra Archer was impressive in his Test debut taking the wicket of Cameron Bancroft with a fiery inswinger. Archer has bowled a total of 13 overs and gave just 18 runs including six maidens. The contest between him and Smith was a joy to watch.

With just two days to go, the second Test is likely to end in a draw. Stuart Broad has taken two wickets so far whereas Chris Woakes has got one. England skipper Joe Root is yet to introduce left-arm off-spinner Jack Leach into the attack. Root will be hoping that his bowlers get the wickets of centurions of the Edgbaston Test early on in the first session.

Live Blog

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates:

ENG vs AUS LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes Test 1 Day 4 between England and Australia. At day three, stumps, Australia were 4 for 80, trailing by 178 runs with Steve Smith batting on 13 from 40 deliveries and Mathew Wade yet to get off strike after facing 23 deliveries. Stay tuned for live score and updates of Day 4 of the Test at Lord's.

Teams:

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

