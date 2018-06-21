England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th ODI Live Streaming: Australia win toss, elect to bat

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Score 4th ODI Live Streaming: England take on Australia. (Source: Reuters) England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Score 4th ODI Live Streaming: England take on Australia. (Source: Reuters)

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th ODI Live Streaming: England will be up against Australia in the fourth ODI at Chester-le-Street today. The home side has been in top form as they have already taken a lead of 3-0 in the five-match series. England struck a record 481/6 in 50 overs against Australia in the third match at Trent Bridge and eventually won it by 242 runs. “It’s no fluke that they (England) are number one in the world. I’ve never seen anything like that,” coach Justin Langer told reporters after the match. Australia will now come out to play for pride while England would be looking to continue their dominance and momentum by winning this fourth ODI.