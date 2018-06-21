England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th ODI Live Streaming: Australia win toss, elect to bat

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th ODI Live Streaming: England will be up against Australia in the fourth ODI at Chester-le-Street today. The home side has been in top form as they have already taken a lead of 3-0 in the five-match series. England struck a record 481/6 in 50 overs against Australia in the third match at Trent Bridge and eventually won it by 242 runs. “It’s no fluke that they (England) are number one in the world. I’ve never seen anything like that,” coach Justin Langer told reporters after the match. Australia will now come out to play for pride while England would be looking to continue their dominance and momentum by winning this fourth ODI.
England lock horns with Australia in the fourth ODI. The hosts have already registered a win in the series after winning the first three matches. They scored a record-breaking 481/6 and later won the match by 242 runs. Australia will come out to play for pride while England will look to continue their winning streak.
Good start for Australia. Aaron Finch pulls a short delivery from Mark Wood for a boundary. Finch is finally back to the opening spot
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Tim Paine(w/c), Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Billy Stanlake
Australia have won the toss and they have elected to bat first. Tim Paine would be looking to get something positive out of this game. He hasn't have a good outing so far in the series