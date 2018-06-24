England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 5th ODI Live: England pick two wickets in an over

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 5th ODI Live: England eye whitewash. (Reuters Photo) England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 5th ODI Live: England eye whitewash. (Reuters Photo)

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 5th ODI: Australia won the toss and elected to bat against England in the fifth and final ODI of the series. They also made three changes to their side and England have also gone in with three changes. England have a chance to whitewash Australia in the ODI series. Having won the first four games of the five-match ODI series, England and Australia face-off in the final match of the series in Manchester. Catch England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 5th ODI from Manchester here.