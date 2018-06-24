England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 5th ODI Live: England pick two wickets in an over

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 5th ODI: Australia won the toss and elected to bat against England in the fifth and final ODI of the series. They also made three changes to their side and England have also gone in with three changes. England have a chance to whitewash Australia in the ODI series. Having won the first four games of the five-match ODI series, England and Australia face-off in the final match of the series in Manchester. Catch England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 5th ODI from Manchester here.
Australia began well and they looked like moving at a good run-rate. But them Moeen Ali came on and picked up two wickets in an over to slow Australia down. After 10 overs, Australia are 79 for 2. Moeen back!
Travis Head gets to his 10th ODI fifty for Australia. He has reached this one in 36 balls against England. Good innings from him
Moeen Ali has two wickets in his first over! Stoinis is gone for a duck! It's quicker than usual and Stoinis tries to sweep it. It has hit a bit closer to the bat handle. It flies to Jake Ball at short fine-leg. He stretches his arms and takes a good catch
GONE! Moeen Ali picks a wicket in his first over. Aaron Finch has to walk back to the pavillion as Moeen outfoxes him. It is quicker and keeps a bit low. Finch gets an under edge and is bowled
Aaron Finch and Travis Head have done well to give Australia a decent start. After three overs, Australia are 28 for no loss. Head with 19 runs
England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, D'Arcy Short, Alex Carey, Tim Paine, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Billy Stanlake.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the fifth and final ODI against England in Manchester. Paine says it will spin later in the day so they have gone with two spinners. England also think this pitch will slow down. Three changes for both teams