England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Spinners push Australia on backfoot

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: England host Australia. (Reuters Photo) England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: England host Australia. (Reuters Photo)

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: England take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series at the Oval in London. England were shocked by Scotland recently as they lost the ODI by six runs. That, and the pressure of playing Australia will need England to step up their game in the first ODI. Australia will also be under immense pressure as they will be playing their first international after the ball-tampering controversy during their tour of South Africa. Tim Paine will be leading the side and has said that his team will play aggressive cricket. Catch England vs Australia Live Score of 1st ODI from London.