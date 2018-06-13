England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Spinners push Australia on backfoot

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: England take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series at the Oval in London. England were shocked by Scotland recently as they lost the ODI by six runs. That, and the pressure of playing Australia will need England to step up their game in the first ODI. Australia will also be under immense pressure as they will be playing their first international after the ball-tampering controversy during their tour of South Africa. Tim Paine will be leading the side and has said that his team will play aggressive cricket. Catch England vs Australia Live Score of 1st ODI from London.
Live Blog
Live Cricket Score England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: ENG vs AUS 1st ODI at The Oval
England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Australia will be eager to perform in the first ODI against England, a match that is their first international game after the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa. Australia will play a five-match ODI series and the first match will be played at the Oval on Wednesday. England too will be looking to get back to winning ways after they suffered a shock six-run defeat at the hands of Scotland recently. Eoin Morgan has a lot of work to do with his bowling unit as England are preparing some of the most flat tracks that cricket has seen recently.
Another one bites the dust and this time it is Marcus Stoinis who has been sent packing by Adil Rashid for 22. He failed to read a wrong-un from Rashid and tried to cut the delivery but edged the ball and gave a catch to the wicket-keeper
Australia continue to lose wickets and it's skipper Tim Paine who has to depart for 12. He tried to play a reverse sweep off Moeen Ali but didn't time it well. Australia are in a spot of bother now
Moeen Ali gets his second wicket as he cleans up Shaun Marsh for 24 and Australia are in a spot of bother at 52/3. Marsh missed the line of the ball completely
Moeen Ali gets the important wicket of Aaron Finch who is gone for 19 and Australia are 47/2. Change of bowling has worked for England. Finch tried to slash a tossed up delivery from Ali but didn't time it and it went straight into the hands of Mark Wood at short third man
Australia lost an early wicket but they have resisted well in these overs. Both Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are maintaining a good strike rate and have also kept the wickets intact
Back to back boundaries for Shaun Marsh. Willey had a good first over after he scalped an early wicket but Marsh gets going
England have an early breakthrough as David Willey removes Travis Head who tried to drive a swinging delivery away from him.. Aus are 7/1. Shaun MArsh is the new man in
Aaron Finch has Travis Head as his opening partner. David Warner who has opened the innings for Australia for quite some time is not in the team after he was banned for an year by CA after ball-tampering controversy
Players walk out in the middle. England would be looking to rub-off their performance against Scotland. They did show some character while batting but the bowers need to stick to the line and length
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine(w/c), Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake
Sam Billings and Jake Ball have been released to play for Kent and Nottinghamshire respectively in Royal London Cup quarter-final
Michael Neser will debut for Australia and he has received his ODI cap from former Australia wicketkeeper batsman Brad Haddin
Australia win the toss and elect to bat against England at the Oval. Neser will debut for Australia in the first ODI at the Oval
England and Australia are ready to begin the five-match ODI series with the first game to be played at the Oval on Wednesday. England are coming into this game after a shock loss to Scotland at home. Australia are also playing their first international game after the ball-tampering controversy. Big game for both the teams