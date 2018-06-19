England vs Australia: Do you think England will become the 1st team to score 500 runs in an ODI? Twitterati asks

England’s Alex Hales scored 147 to guide England to 481/6. (Source: Reuters) England’s Alex Hales scored 147 to guide England to 481/6. (Source: Reuters)

England set a new world record for the highest one-day international total in the history of cricket after posting a mammoth 481/6 against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday. Scintillating hundreds by Jonny Bairstow (139 off 92) and Alex Hales made (147 off 92) powered the Three Lions to the record-breaking score. En route to their milestone, England eclipsed their previous best of 444/3 against Pakistan which also came on the same ground two years ago. England’s stunning effort with the bat has sent social media on fire. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter-

Too see almost 500 runs scored in 50 overs in england is scaring me ..about the health of the game and where it’s going..Australian bowling getting treated this way whatever the conditions may be is not acceptable..A country of lillee,thompson,benaud. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 19 June 2018

WORLD RECORD!!! Well played @englandcricket!! The boys are on fire and an absolute treat to watch! #entertainment 🔥🙌👌#ENGvAUS #500 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) 19 June 2018

Despite a belter of a wicket at Trent Bridge, fabulous batting performance by England to pose the highest ever ODI score -481/6. Brilliant innings from Roy, Bairstow, Hales, Morgan #ENGVAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 19 June 2018

Is 500 POSSIBLE??? #ENGVAUS — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 19 June 2018

Do you think England will become the 1st team to score 500 runs in an ODI in a single innings tonight?#ENGvAUS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 19 June 2018

Absolute masterclass from the boys with the bat!!! Pleasure to watch ! 🏏 #ENGvAUS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) 19 June 2018

In other news, Australia has used 8 bowlers in 27 overs. And England are on course to post a mountain, once again. 227/1. #EngvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 June 2018

Expressing delight over his team’s effort, Hales spoke to Sky Sports and said, “I’d say a little bit of both, but more excitement. What a ground, we’ve had some great memories here as a team, chasing 380 against New Zealand, and setting another record here as well. They are great memories and today’s another very special day.” England are currently leading the five-match series 2-0.

