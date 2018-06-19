Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • England vs Australia: Do you think England will become the 1st team to score 500 runs in an ODI? Twitterati asks

England vs Australia: Do you think England will become the 1st team to score 500 runs in an ODI? Twitterati asks

England set a new world record for the highest one-day international total in the history of cricket after posting a mammoth 481/6 against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 19, 2018 11:27:52 pm
England’s Alex Hales scored 147 to guide England to 481/6. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

England set a new world record for the highest one-day international total in the history of cricket after posting a mammoth 481/6 against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday. Scintillating hundreds by Jonny Bairstow (139 off 92) and Alex Hales made (147 off 92) powered the Three Lions to the record-breaking score. En route to their milestone, England eclipsed their previous best of 444/3 against Pakistan which also came on the same ground two years ago. England’s stunning effort with the bat has sent social media on fire. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter-

Expressing delight over his team’s effort, Hales spoke to Sky Sports and said, “I’d say a little bit of both, but more excitement. What a ground, we’ve had some great memories here as a team, chasing 380 against New Zealand, and setting another record here as well. They are great memories and today’s another very special day.” England are currently leading the five-match series 2-0.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 