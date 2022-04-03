scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2022, AUS vs ENG Live Cricket Score Online: Australia-England lock horns in New Zealand

ICC Women's World Cup Final 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, AUS vs ENG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Australia Women's Team vs England Women's Team will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of today's match will be available on Hotstar.

April 3, 2022 5:30:19 am
Women’s World Cup 2022, AUS vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Australia Women’s Team vs England Women’s Team battle in New Zealand.

ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2022, AUS vs ENG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia will be strong favourites to win the Women’s World Cup for a seventh time in Christchurch on Sunday but reigning champions England have hit their stride at the business end of the tournament and will not give up the trophy easily.

While the top ranked Australians have romped through the tournament with eight straight wins, four-times champions England have been in crisis management since losing their first three contests. Follow ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2022 live score and updates of AUS vs ENG from Hagley Oval, Christchurch below.

ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2022, AUS vs ENG Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Australia Women’s Team and England Women’s Team from Hagley Oval, Christchurch

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 AUS vs ENG Live Score: Australia women’s team vs England women’s team match will start at 6.30 AM today.

ICC Women's World Cup Final 2022, AUS vs ENG Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Australia Squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

England Squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

