England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 2nd Ashes Test: England battle for yet another survival

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will resume the England innings from an overnight score of 96/4 as the hosts have managed to take a slender lead of 104 runs. The final day of the second Test will see England batsman fighting to survive the entire day, while Australia, on the other hand, will look to wrap up the remaining six wickets as quickly as possible.

A lot will be expected from Jonny Bairstow as he led the England recovery in the first innings. For Australia, Nathan Lyon will be the key man and would look for support from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. England are already 1-0 down in the five-match Test series and a defeat at Lords would make it almost impossible for the hosts to bounce back in the tournament.