England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Online: Tim Paine wins toss, elects to bowl

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 5th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Tim Paine-led Australia are in high spirits after the win at Old Trafford, Manchester. Paine has a chance to make history with an Ashes series win. Australia have not won an Ashes series in England since Steve Waugh-led side won by 4-1 18 years ago. Australia made one shocking squad as they replaced Travis Head with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. On the other hand, England made two changes relacing out-of-form Jason Roy and Craig Overton by Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

Keeping in mind the changes ahead of the final Test of the series, both teams will look to play more bowlers or all-rounders in their side as Kennington Oval, London is good for batting. Both the teams will have one eye on the Test Championships as well. A win will help Australia get to the second position below India. On the other hand, England will remain at the fifth position even if they register a win.