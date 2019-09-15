England vs Australia, 5th Ashes Test Day 4, Live Score Online: AUS open with Warner, Harris

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 5th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: After ending the third day of the fifth Ashes Test on 313/8, England built on their first innings lead to be ahead of Australia by 382 runs. Jack Leach and Jofra Archer were the unbeaten batsmen at the end of the day, and they will resume batting on Sunday at The Oval.

Joe Denly (94) and Ben Stokes (67) batted England into a potentially match-winning position on Day 3, before Jos Buttler (47) guided the lower order to take England’s lead closer to 400. The tourists came into the match hungry to wrap up their first series victory in England since 2001 after winning the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead but that has grown increasingly unlikely.