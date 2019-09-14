England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Online: Leading by 70 runs, England take charge of Ashes finale

Toggle Menu
Joe Root's team are desperate to level the series at 2-2 to end their historic World Cup-winning season on a high but have been consistently dogged by the peerless Smith.

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 5th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Jofra Archer took six wickets as England bowled Australia out for 225 to gain the upper hand on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test on Friday despite another Steve Smith masterclass. Joe Root’s team are desperate to level the series at 2-2 to end their historic World Cup-winning season on a high but have been consistently dogged by the peerless Smith.

Smith has now amassed 751 runs in just six innings – more than double the tally of the next highest runscorer on either side. But he was forced to settle for his lowest score of the series – 80 – when Chris Woakes trapped him lbw in the evening session, leaving the sun-drenched Oval crowd dumbfounded.

Live Blog

England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Updates:

Harris injured

Marcus Harris suffered split webbing on his left hand after a failed catch of Joe Denly yesterday. He required seven stitches and won't field today. He is expected to bat though.

Burns, Denly start well

Starting the day on 9/0, Rory Burns and Joe Denly have got England to a decent start on the third day. Weathering Pat Cummins' and Josh Hazlewood's deliveries, they have got 11 runs in three overs. ENG are 20/0 after 7 overs. 

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the thrid day of the fifth Ashes Test. Stay tuned!

Teams

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (capt, wkt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

