England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Online: Leading by 70 runs, England take charge of Ashes finale

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 5th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Jofra Archer took six wickets as England bowled Australia out for 225 to gain the upper hand on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test on Friday despite another Steve Smith masterclass. Joe Root’s team are desperate to level the series at 2-2 to end their historic World Cup-winning season on a high but have been consistently dogged by the peerless Smith.

Smith has now amassed 751 runs in just six innings – more than double the tally of the next highest runscorer on either side. But he was forced to settle for his lowest score of the series – 80 – when Chris Woakes trapped him lbw in the evening session, leaving the sun-drenched Oval crowd dumbfounded.