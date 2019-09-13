England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: England restricted to 271/8

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 5th Ashes Test Day 2 Live CricketScore: Mitchell Marsh marked his first appearance of the Ashes series by returning 4-35 to help restrict England to 271-8 on the first day of the fifth Test at The Oval on Thursday. Put into bat by Australia in a gamble by captain Tim Paine, England was pegged back from a strong position at 103-1 after lunch as Marsh ran through the middle order to immediately justify the decision to call him up in place of Travis Head.

Australia has already retained the urn after winning the fourth test at Old Trafford last week to take a 2-1 lead in the series. England still has a chance to tie the series at 2-2, though, to end on a high a summer that saw the team win the Cricket World Cup for the first time.