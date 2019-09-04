Toggle Menu
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Online: Smith-Starc’s return boosts Australia’s chanceshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/england-vs-australia-4th-ashes-test-live-cricket-score-online-5965336/

England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Online: Smith-Starc’s return boosts Australia’s chances

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc's return to the side boosts Australia's chances to retain Ashes

eng vs aus, eng vs aus ashes, england vs australia, england vs australia 2019, england vs australia live, eng vs aus ashes live, eng vs aus 4th test, eng vs aus live score, eng vs aus ashes live score, eng vs aus ashes live streaming, eng vs aus 4th test live streaming, england vs australia, england vs australia ashes live streaming, england vs australia ashes live score, england vs australia 4th test live score, ashes 2019, ashes live score, aus vs eng live match
England vs Australia 4th Test Live Updates: All eyes on Steve Smith

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: England take on Australia in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The Ashes 2019 is very much alive, thanks to Ben Stokes’ miracle innings. With Steve Smith coming back to the side, Australian batting lineup looks even stronger. Also, Mitchell Starc will be playing his first Test on the tour replacing Peter Siddle. Starc is expected to be the X-factor for the Aussies as they try to get past what happened in the third Test.

On the other hand, England have made one change to their side replacing Chris Woakes with Craig Overton. Woakes did not have a major impact on the game in the previous Test, taking one wicket in each innings. Also, the England team management have shuffled the batting order pushing Jason Roy down the order which looks like the logical thing to do. Roy has delivered a few lacklustre performances struggling to play the new ball. Joe Denly will open alongside Rory Burns in the fourth Test.

Live Blog

England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test, Day 1 Live Updates:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran, Craig Overton

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android