England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score Online: Smith-Starc’s return boosts Australia’s chances

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: England take on Australia in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The Ashes 2019 is very much alive, thanks to Ben Stokes’ miracle innings. With Steve Smith coming back to the side, Australian batting lineup looks even stronger. Also, Mitchell Starc will be playing his first Test on the tour replacing Peter Siddle. Starc is expected to be the X-factor for the Aussies as they try to get past what happened in the third Test.

On the other hand, England have made one change to their side replacing Chris Woakes with Craig Overton. Woakes did not have a major impact on the game in the previous Test, taking one wicket in each innings. Also, the England team management have shuffled the batting order pushing Jason Roy down the order which looks like the logical thing to do. Roy has delivered a few lacklustre performances struggling to play the new ball. Joe Denly will open alongside Rory Burns in the fourth Test.