England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online: England hope for a miracle

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 4th Ashes Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Australia took a giant step towards retaining the Ashes in the fourth Test at Old Trafford after they left England needing 365 runs to win with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day. After declaring their second innings on 186-6, with a lead of 382, thanks to yet another outstanding innings from Steve Smith, who made 82, Australia heaped the pressure on England with two wickets late in the day.
Australia were the better side in all three departments with Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all troubling England and benefitting from sharp catching, but it was once again Smith's batting that proved a class apart. On a day in which every other batsman struggled to cope with good length pace bowling, Smith, who has now compiled nine straight half-centuries against England, looked utterly unfazed.
Day 5 underway
