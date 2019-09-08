England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online: England hope for a miracle

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 4th Ashes Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Australia took a giant step towards retaining the Ashes in the fourth Test at Old Trafford after they left England needing 365 runs to win with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day. After declaring their second innings on 186-6, with a lead of 382, thanks to yet another outstanding innings from Steve Smith, who made 82, Australia heaped the pressure on England with two wickets late in the day.

Live Blog England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online: Day 5 underway Final day of Ashes 4th Test is underway at Old Trafford with England requiring a miracle and 365 runs to win Ashes 4th Test Day 5 LIVE Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 4th Test Day 5. Australia are on the brink of winning this Test. England need a miracle in the form of 365 runs to win the match. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.