England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Online: Another Stokes masterclass on cards?

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: After starting the day from the second session with Rory Burns and night watchman Craig Overton, England lost the latter quickly. But, with the help of captain Joe Root, the hosts ended the day on 200/5, trailing Australia by 297 runs.

Root and Burns’ 141-run third wicket partnership was dismantled by Josh Hazlewood, as did the other partnerships as the Australia quick picked up four wickets on the rain-affected third day. Burns’s 81 and Root’s 71 didn’t prove to be enough, which means a lot of responsibility now resides on the shoulders of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.