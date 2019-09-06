England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Online

Toggle Menu
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Live Score, ENG vs AUS 4th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England are looking to avoid follow on being on 23/1 at the end of second day.

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online: Australia declared at 497/8 on Day 2.

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: After posting a massive 497/8, Australia declared in the first innings and let England take the crease for 10 overs on Day 2 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Rory Burns is supported by night watchman Craig Overton, who ended the day with England at 23/1.

Steve Smith’s comeback test after his concussion showed the world what exactly Australia had missed in the third Test, as he put on a double century, scoring 211 from 319 balls. Complimented by captain Tim Paine and Mitchel Starc’s half-centuries, Smith guided Australia to a humongous total. While Stuart Broad bagged three wickets, both Jack Leach and Craig Overton got two wickets each.

Ashes 4th Ashes Test Day 3, Live Updates:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C/W), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (W), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran, Craig Overton

