England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Online

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: After posting a massive 497/8, Australia declared in the first innings and let England take the crease for 10 overs on Day 2 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Rory Burns is supported by night watchman Craig Overton, who ended the day with England at 23/1.

Steve Smith’s comeback test after his concussion showed the world what exactly Australia had missed in the third Test, as he put on a double century, scoring 211 from 319 balls. Complimented by captain Tim Paine and Mitchel Starc’s half-centuries, Smith guided Australia to a humongous total. While Stuart Broad bagged three wickets, both Jack Leach and Craig Overton got two wickets each.