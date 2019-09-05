Toggle Menu
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Day 2 Test Live Cricket Score Online: Australia bank upon Steve Smith’s form to stay alive in Ashes

England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Live Score, Aus vs Eng 4th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The series is tied a 1-1 with two tests remaining and victory for the Australians would ensure they retain the urn.

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2: Steve Smith ended the Day 1 on 60*

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from a bad start to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Rain caused a frustrating delay of over two hours after lunch but plans to extend play were abandoned after rain came in again during the break for tea and only 44 overs were bowled on the opening day. The series is tied a 1-1 with two tests remaining and victory for the Australians would ensure they retain the urn. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on 116 for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by a beautiful delivery from Craig Overton for 67.

England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test, Day 2 Updates:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran, Craig Overton

