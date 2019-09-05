England vs Australia 4th Ashes Day 2 Test Live Cricket Score Online: Broad gets rid of head, AUS four down

Toggle Menu
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Live Score, Aus vs Eng 4th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The series is tied a 1-1 with two tests remaining and victory for the Australians would ensure they retain the urn.

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2: Steve Smith ended the Day 1 on 60*

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from a bad start to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Rain caused a frustrating delay of over two hours after lunch but plans to extend play were abandoned after rain came in again during the break for tea and only 44 overs were bowled on the opening day. The series is tied a 1-1 with two tests remaining and victory for the Australians would ensure they retain the urn. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on 116 for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by a beautiful delivery from Craig Overton for 67.

Live Blog

England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test, Day 2 Updates:

WICKET!

Stuart Broad comes round the wicket and traps Travis Head in front of the wickets. Head had a word with Steve Smith and decided not to take the review. AUS - 184/4 in 48.4 overs

Smith takes on Archer

Steve Smith hits Jofra Archer for back-to-back boundaries in his first over of the day. Smith has moved into 70s. Another hundred on the cards for the No.1 Test batsman? AUS - 180/3 in 46 overs

Bizarre scenes at Old Trafford

The Sky Sports OB van's windshield is being covered with a towel to stop the reflection from creating problems for Steve Smith. Amazing scenes at the Old Trafford. Yesterday, the clouds were a huge problem, now the sun is causing problems. AUS - 171/3 in 45 overs

Day 2 action underway

Hello and welcome to fourth Ashes Test, Day 2 live blog. The sun is out but the wind is blowing fast once again at Manchester. Steve Smith on strike, Stuart Broad with ball in hand. Day 2 is underway. 

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran, Craig Overton

