England vs Australia 4th Ashes Day 2 Test Live Cricket Score Online: Broad gets rid of head, AUS four down

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from a bad start to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Rain caused a frustrating delay of over two hours after lunch but plans to extend play were abandoned after rain came in again during the break for tea and only 44 overs were bowled on the opening day. The series is tied a 1-1 with two tests remaining and victory for the Australians would ensure they retain the urn. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on 116 for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by a beautiful delivery from Craig Overton for 67.
WICKET!
Stuart Broad comes round the wicket and traps Travis Head in front of the wickets. Head had a word with Steve Smith and decided not to take the review. AUS - 184/4 in 48.4 overs
Smith takes on Archer
Steve Smith hits Jofra Archer for back-to-back boundaries in his first over of the day. Smith has moved into 70s. Another hundred on the cards for the No.1 Test batsman? AUS - 180/3 in 46 overs
Bizarre scenes at Old Trafford
The Sky Sports OB van's windshield is being covered with a towel to stop the reflection from creating problems for Steve Smith. Amazing scenes at the Old Trafford. Yesterday, the clouds were a huge problem, now the sun is causing problems. AUS - 171/3 in 45 overs
Day 2 action underway
Hello and welcome to fourth Ashes Test, Day 2 live blog. The sun is out but the wind is blowing fast once again at Manchester. Steve Smith on strike, Stuart Broad with ball in hand. Day 2 is underway.