England vs Australia 4th Ashes Day 2 Test Live Cricket Score Online: Broad gets rid of head, AUS four down

England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) 4th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from a bad start to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Rain caused a frustrating delay of over two hours after lunch but plans to extend play were abandoned after rain came in again during the break for tea and only 44 overs were bowled on the opening day. The series is tied a 1-1 with two tests remaining and victory for the Australians would ensure they retain the urn. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on 116 for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by a beautiful delivery from Craig Overton for 67.