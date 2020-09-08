England vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd T20I

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Stream: In Southampton (Source: Reuters)

England vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England have already sealed a series win, but both sides will be gunning for victory in the third and final T20I, with the winner poised to claim the top spot in the ICC Rankings.

Jos Buttler lit up the second T20I with an unbeaten 77*, but England will have to manage without him in the final game of the series. Despite having secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the hosts still have plenty to play for. A win will send them to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings, having begun the series in second place behind Australia.

When is the third T20I between England and Australia?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be played on September 8.

Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be played?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the third T20I between England and Australia start?

The third T20I between England and Australia will start at 10.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 10.00 pm.

Which TV channels will live telecast the third T20I between England and Australia?

The third T20I between England and Australia will telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the third T20I between England and Australia?

You can watch the live streaming of the third T20I between England and Australia on Sony Liv App. You can also catch live updates from the match here at indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd