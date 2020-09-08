England vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score Updates: Malan caught, ENG two down

England vs Australia, 3rd T20I at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Having already won three-match series, England now have an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final T20I against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

England’s Jos Buttler slammed a 54-ball 77 as the hosts knocked down Australia’s 158-run target with ease in the second game of the series, but the matchwinner is set to miss the final clash as he had to leave the bio-bubble to be with his family. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch’s Australia will hope to win the dead-rubber to maintain their top spot in the ICC T20 I Rankings.