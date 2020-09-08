England vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score Updates: Malan caught, ENG two down

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Having already won three-match series, England now have an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final T20I against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
England’s Jos Buttler slammed a 54-ball 77 as the hosts knocked down Australia’s 158-run target with ease in the second game of the series, but the matchwinner is set to miss the final clash as he had to leave the bio-bubble to be with his family. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch’s Australia will hope to win the dead-rubber to maintain their top spot in the ICC T20 I Rankings.
BREAKTHROUGH! Adam Zampa joins the attack and he gets his first wicket off his first ball of the innings! He sends Malan back to the pavilion as his wild swing helps the ball land safely in the hands of Stoinis. A brilliant diving catch! ENG are 53/2 after 8.2 overs.
Five singles and one two in the previous over, and that ends the continuous pace attack of Australia. On comes Ashton Agar. Malan (21*) immediately punishes him, after taking a two, with an excellent reverse sweep. Bairstow joins the party too, as the wicketkeeper-opener sends the ball racing away to the third man rope. 13 runs from the over. ENG are 53/1 after 8 overs.
After a quite Richardson over, Bairstow (17*) finds his groove again as he smacks Hazlewood for back-to-back boundaries — one free-hit to fine leg and another to backward square leg after backing off to the on-side. ENG are 33/1 after 6 overs.
Eoin Morgan dislocated his finger while fielding in the previous game but slotted it back in immediately and batted, so he is resting as a precautionary. With no Buttler even, the pressure's on Denly and Billings to perform tonight.
Malan (5*) has joined Bairstow (4*) in the middle, and he doesn't take his due time at all! His third ball of the innings and he smacks Starc for a brilliant boundary to fine leg. That would restore much-needed confidence in England. ENG are 13/1 after 3 overs.
FIRST BLOOD! Hazlewood joins the attack and maintains the same momentum that Starc had built in the last over. He dismisses Banton (2) as the batsman is caught by Wade. Hazlewood's first T20I wicket in four-and-a-half years! ENG are 4/1 after 1.5 overs.
Starc begins brilliantly and puts pressure on Banton, who survives a major LBW shout in the second ball itself. Australia lose a review for it though. Banton takes a single, and Bairstow sees off the ferocious over. ENG are 2/0 after the first over.
Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease. Mitchell Starc will open the attack for Australia.
For Australia, Wade, Marsh and Hazlewood replace Warner, Carey and Cummins.
AUS Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Moeen Ali stepped up as captain for England with Eoin Morgan ruled out through injury.
ENG Playing XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
The visitors win toss in the third and final T20I in Southampton. They opt to field first against the hosts, who have already claimed the series. Both sides have made changes for the match with the World No. 1 ranking up for grabs.
Aaron Finch wins the toss for the third time in the series and has chosen to bowl first.
Moeen Ali is set to lead England today in the final T20I against Australia.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third and final T20I between England and Australia. England have already won the series after Jos Buttler led them to victory on Sunday. Can Australia win one for their pride tonight?