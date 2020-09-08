scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
England vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score Updates: Malan caught, ENG two down

England vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Score, ENG vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Aaron Finch's side will hope to win the final T20I to maintain their top spot in the rankings.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 8, 2020 11:14:42 pm
England vs Australia, 3rd T20I at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Having already won three-match series, England now have an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final T20I against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

England’s Jos Buttler slammed a 54-ball 77 as the hosts knocked down Australia’s 158-run target with ease in the second game of the series, but the matchwinner is set to miss the final clash as he had to leave the bio-bubble to be with his family. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch’s Australia will hope to win the dead-rubber to maintain their top spot in the ICC T20 I Rankings.

Live Blog

England vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates:

23:14 (IST)08 Sep 2020
WICKET!

BREAKTHROUGH! Adam Zampa joins the attack and he gets his first wicket off his first ball of the innings! He sends Malan back to the pavilion as his wild swing helps the ball land safely in the hands of Stoinis. A brilliant diving catch! ENG are 53/2 after 8.2 overs.

23:11 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Fifty up for ENG!

Five singles and one two in the previous over, and that ends the continuous pace attack of Australia. On comes Ashton Agar. Malan (21*) immediately punishes him, after taking a two, with an excellent reverse sweep. Bairstow joins the party too, as the wicketkeeper-opener sends the ball racing away to the third man rope. 13 runs from the over. ENG are 53/1 after 8 overs.

23:02 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Bairstow hits two boundaries

After a quite Richardson over, Bairstow (17*) finds his groove again as he smacks Hazlewood for back-to-back boundaries — one free-hit to fine leg and another to backward square leg after backing off to the on-side. ENG are 33/1 after 6 overs.

22:59 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Why isn't Morgan playing?

Eoin Morgan dislocated his finger while fielding in the previous game but slotted it back in immediately and batted, so he is resting as a precautionary. With no Buttler even, the pressure's on Denly and Billings to perform tonight.

22:47 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Malan starts off well

Malan (5*) has joined Bairstow (4*) in the middle, and he doesn't take his due time at all! His third ball of the innings and he smacks Starc for a brilliant boundary to fine leg. That would restore much-needed confidence in England. ENG are 13/1 after 3 overs.

22:41 (IST)08 Sep 2020
CAUGHT BEHIND!

FIRST BLOOD! Hazlewood joins the attack and maintains the same momentum that Starc had built in the last over. He dismisses Banton (2) as the batsman is caught by Wade. Hazlewood's first T20I wicket in four-and-a-half years! ENG are 4/1 after 1.5 overs.

22:36 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Australia lose review

Starc begins brilliantly and puts pressure on Banton, who survives a major LBW shout in the second ball itself. Australia lose a review for it though. Banton takes a single, and Bairstow sees off the ferocious over. ENG are 2/0 after the first over.

22:32 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Here we go!

Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease. Mitchell Starc will open the attack for Australia.

22:27 (IST)08 Sep 2020
AUS Playing XI

For Australia, Wade, Marsh and Hazlewood replace Warner, Carey and Cummins.

AUS Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

22:23 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Eng Playing XI

Moeen Ali stepped up as captain for England with Eoin Morgan ruled out through injury.

ENG Playing XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

22:20 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Can Moeen Ali lead his team to the top?

The visitors win toss in the third and final T20I in Southampton. They opt to field first against the hosts, who have already claimed the series. Both sides have made changes for the match with the World No. 1 ranking up for grabs.

22:09 (IST)08 Sep 2020
AUS opt to bowl first

Aaron Finch wins the toss for the third time in the series and has chosen to bowl first.

22:00 (IST)08 Sep 2020
ENG have a captaincy change

Moeen Ali is set to lead England today in the final T20I against Australia.

21:50 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third and final T20I between England and Australia. England have already won the series after Jos Buttler led them to victory on Sunday. Can Australia win one for their pride tonight?

England Squad: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

