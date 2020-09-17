England vs Australia: 2 bizarre incidents that added spice to series finale

Australia won the ODI series 2-1 on Wednesday. (Screengrabs)

The England vs Australia ODI series ended on Wednesday with the visitors lifting the trophy 2-1. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey struck centuries in a 212-run stand to help Australia reach its target of 303 with two balls remaining and secure the series. It was a record ODI chase at the Manchester venue — bettering England’s 286/4 against New Zealand in 1986 in a 60-over match.

For the Kangaroos it was a positive finish for the white-ball tour after being beaten 2-1 by England in the preceding Twenty20 series. With this result, the Australians also consigned England to its first loss in a bilateral ODI series at home since 2015.

However, it was a match full of drama starting from the ball one when Mitchell Starc started by taking wickets from the first two balls of the match.

But there were two incidents on the field which stood out, adding to the thrill of the series-deciding final – a freakish review by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, followed by Glenn Maxwell narrowly escaping when the ball hit the glove first.

Batting first, England were edging towards the three-figure mark for the loss of two wickets when Adam Zampa came into the attack in the 19th over. Jonny Bairstow defended a straighter one from the leg-spinner but astonishingly, Aaron Finch decided to review, only to waste it.

Later on, in the second innings, there was another odd moment in the game involving Glenn Maxwell– who scored a match-winning hundred. Replying to 302/7, Australia slumped to 73/5 only for Carey and Maxwell to produce Australia’s highest sixth-wicket partnership in ODIs and swing momentum. While Carey was the steadier of the pair with his 106 off 114 balls, Maxwell delivered some trademark big hits — he had seven sixes, including one from the second ball he faced from Jofra Archer — for his 90-ball 108.

However, before reaching his century, Maxwell had attempted to play a reverse sweep and found himself plumb in front. But as luck favoured him, the third umpire was asked for a decision and he ruled in favour of the batsman as the ball would have thumped into the middle, but the sweatband on his hand saved the day.

Surely it’s a Maxwell day ⬇️

1️⃣ Drop Catch by Jos Buttler ✔️

Some of the Australian players will now play in the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates before heading home for the southern summer, and those without IPL contracts will return to Australia for a period of quarantine.

