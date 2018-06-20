England vs Australia: England clinch their biggest ODI win at Nottingham

England bowled out Australia for 239. (Source: Reuters) England bowled out Australia for 239. (Source: Reuters)

It was a day of cricket that will go down in the history books, as England batsmen set the world record for scoring the highest ever total in One-Day Internationals. After losing the toss, England made the most of the opportunity to bat first on a pitch that offered very little to the bowlers early on in the day. England opening pair of Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow added 159 runs together before Roy was dismissed for 82. Bairstow was joined on the other end by Alex Hales after Roy’s departure, and the duo added 151 runs together, with both the batsmen scoring their tons.

With a 30-ball 67 innings from the skipper Eoin Morgan, England went on to reach 481/6 in their 50 overs, the highest ODI total in history. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 239 with spinner Adil Rashid taking 4 wickets in his spell of 10 overs. Moeen Ali too pitched in with the ball and took 3 wickets in 5 overs, while David Willey took 2 wickets.

Here are all the records that were broken in Nottingham on Tuesday:

* World record ODI score: England surpassed their own record of 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016, to score the highest ever total in ODIs.

* England’s biggest ODI win: After bowling out Australia for 239, England won the match by 242 runs, which is their biggest win in the format.

* Eoin Morgan becomes Eng’s top ODI run scorer: Eoin Morgan, who scored 67 runs in 30 balls against Australia, surpassed Ian Bell (5,416 runs) to become the player with most ODI runs for England. He has now 5,443* runs in the format.

* Quickest 50 by an Englishman: Eoin Morgan’s 21 balls-50 is the quickest fifty by an England batsman.

* Most ODI boundaries: England hit 41 fours and 21 sixes in their innings. In total, they struck 62 boundaries, which is the highest by any team in an innings in ODI.

