England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Starc strikes twice in 1st over

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: England have won the toss and decided to bat first in Manchester. There is no Steve Smith in the Australian playing XI but the teams will be aiming for the win. After putting up a gritty fight in the first two encounters in the ongoing ODI series, a similar show would be expected from both England and Australia in the series decider on Wednesday. England will enter the contest after scripting a fascinating comeback in the previous encounter, and the world champions are now on the brink of winning another series since the resumption of cricket after the Covid-19 hiatus.
Meanwhile, Australia look shaky with Steve Smith expected to be sidelined from the contest. However, with match-winners like David Warner and Aaron Finch in their camp the opposition will be on their toes. The responsibility with the new ball will lie on the shoulders of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES from the contest!
Root goes lbw | Mitchell Starc takes two wickets from the first two balls at Old Trafford. Sensational bowling. MITCHELL STARC IS ON A HAT-TRICK! & EOIN MORGAN IS IN! HE DOES SURVIVE! But this a dream start for Australia | ENG- 0/0 after 0.3 ovs
First ball duck for Jason Roy! Starc strikes as England go one down.Roy, out Caught by Maxwell ENG- 0/1 in 0.1 ovs
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease. Roy is on strike. Starc will open the attack.
"We think it's a good wicket, short boundary on one side." Mark Wood comes in for Sam Curran. "Sam is extremely good, young, versatile allrounder, hard to take..." he says, of the tough call to omit him after his role in the second ODI win. "It's important to continue building towards the next World Cup. We are playing against a really strong Australian side. Our thanks go out to all teams who came over here, a leap of faith, and the structure and planning from the ECB."
Aaron Finch at toss: "We would have batted first, but when the lights come on, it can skid through. No Smith. Same team. He had a long hit and didn't pull up well, just a bit groggy. We've been ultra-conservative and cautious."
David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Eoin Morgan has called correctly and has opted to bat first in the series decider!
It's not been the driest summer in England this year. This series has been relatively rain-free though. And that's set to continue today, with bright sunshine in Manchester. As for the pitch for the 3rd ODI, it will not be the one used for the last two matches. So there might be more runs on offer. Toss and team news in 10 minutes.
Smith is “definitely tracking in the right direction” to play in the deciding one-day cricket international against England, Australia coach Justin Langer said. Australia’s star batsman, missed the first two matches of the ODI series after getting hit on the head from a throwdown by a member of the coaching staff in practice.
It's series decider time! Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch - several players from either side have already raised their hands in the previous two matches and delivered matchwinning performances. With push coming to shove in the 3rd ODI today, which side will have the gumption to deliver the knockout blow? Toss and team news at 5 pm IST.