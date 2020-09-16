England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Series decider

ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Australian skipper Aaron Finch and England skipper Eoin Morgan.

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: After putting up a gritty fight in the first two encounters in the ongoing ODI series, a similar show would be expected from both England and Australia in the series decider on Wednesday. England will enter the contest after scripting a fascinating comeback in the previous encounter, and the world champions are now on the brink of winning another series since resumption of cricket after the Covid-19 hiatus.

Meanwhile, Australia look shaky with Steve Smith expected to be sidelined from the contest. However, with match-winners like David Warner and Aaron Finch in their camp the opposition will be on their toes. The responsibility with the new ball will lie on the shoulders of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES from the contest!