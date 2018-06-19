Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England in command against Australia
Live now

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England in command against Australia

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England leads the series 2-0.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 19, 2018 7:28:40 pm
England vs Australia Live. England vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England face Australia in the third ODI in Trent Bridge and (Source: Reuters)

England and Australia once again lock horns in the third ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The home team has been on a roll and have already taken a 2-0 lead in the series. The visitors need to pull up their socks or else the series may well slip out of their grasp.  Going by the past record this contest promises to be a high-scoring affair. It was on this ground that England had posted the highest total in men’s ODI cricket (444-3 vs Pak).

For Australia, anything less than a victory will mean a series loss. To boost their morale Billy Stanlake returns to the side. For England, Eoin Morgan will return to the side after recovering from a back spasm. With a 2-0 lead in the series, England will go for the kill and emphasize their status as the World no 1 side in ODI cricket.

Live Blog

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score, Updates: England take on Australia in Trent Bridge, Nottingham 

19:28 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
50 for Hales

Now Jason Roy scores a half-century. He started this over with a maximum and followed it by a couple of runs and then a single to complete his 50. The two openers have also gone past the 100-run mark in the innings now

19:25 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
50 for Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow brings up his fifty with a single and England are 91/0. This has been a vital partnership between the two openers. Paine would be thinking that he might have taken a wrong decision in putting England into bat

19:12 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
Bairstow survives

The on field umpire had given him out but this is a brilliant decision from the batsman as he takes the DRS. Bairstow went for a slog sweep against Ashton Agar but missed the shot completely. The DRS shows that it is missing the stumps

19:03 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
SIX!

Second six of the match for Jason Roy as he dispatches a short delivery from Richardson over the mid-wicket boundary. This brings up England's 50 at Trent Bridge

18:49 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
SIX!

Jason Roy pulls that one away from Richardson. It was a back of the length delivery from him and the right-hander just hammered that one over mid wicket boundary for the first six of the innings

18:48 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
BOUNDARY!

Back to back fours for England as the openers take the total to 28/0 in 4.1 overs. Bairstow has been playing a good innings here but Roy has been steady so far

18:35 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
England begin innings

England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have started the innings. They have won the first two matches and would look to wrap the series in this one. Tim Paine's side will be seeking a reverse in the fortunes

18:22 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
Playing XI

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine(w/c), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake

18:07 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
Australia opt to bowl

Australia have won the toss and they have decided to put England into bat first.  Billy Stanlake is back in the squad, replacing Kane Richardson. Australia have already lost the first two matches and a defeat in this one will be curtains for them.  

18:04 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between England and Australia from Cardiff.  England are leading the series 2-0 and will hope to extend their lead. The visitors, on the other hand, have to get a win to keep the series alive. With a forecast of rain and showers, this match promises to be an interesting contest.

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: England and Australia play 3rd ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. (Source: Reuters)

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score Streaming: After beating Australia in the second ODI, the hosts will be eager to continue the momentum in the third ODI at Trent Bridge. This is the third encounter of the five-match ODI series. Australia, need to eke out a positive result in this contest or the series will slip out of their hands. Skipper Tim Paine has a lot of work to do with his batting unit as they have failed to fire in unison. The return of Billy Stanlake will be a big boost for the Kangaroos.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd