England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England in command against Australia

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England face Australia in the third ODI in Trent Bridge and (Source: Reuters)

England and Australia once again lock horns in the third ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The home team has been on a roll and have already taken a 2-0 lead in the series. The visitors need to pull up their socks or else the series may well slip out of their grasp. Going by the past record this contest promises to be a high-scoring affair. It was on this ground that England had posted the highest total in men’s ODI cricket (444-3 vs Pak).

For Australia, anything less than a victory will mean a series loss. To boost their morale Billy Stanlake returns to the side. For England, Eoin Morgan will return to the side after recovering from a back spasm. With a 2-0 lead in the series, England will go for the kill and emphasize their status as the World no 1 side in ODI cricket.