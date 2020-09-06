England vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: AUS get off to chaotic start

England vs australia (ENG vs AUS) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia have won the toss in the 2nd T20I vs England and opted to bat first. They were reduced to 3/2 in the second over, with David Warner (0) and Alex Carey (2) falling early.

The second match of the T20I series is taking place in Southampton on Sunday. Australia collapsed in their chase from a position of strength to lose the first match despite having come very close to winning. England now lead the series 1-0. The match will start from 6:45 pm IST.