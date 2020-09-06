England vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: AUS get off to chaotic start

England vs australia (ENG vs AUS) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia have won the toss in the 2nd T20I vs England and opted to bat first. They were reduced to 3/2 in the second over, with David Warner (0) and Alex Carey (2) falling early.
The second match of the T20I series is taking place in Southampton on Sunday. Australia collapsed in their chase from a position of strength to lose the first match despite having come very close to winning. England now lead the series 1-0. The match will start from 6:45 pm IST.
Steve Smith comes in at 3 to join Finch to steady the ship. Archer keeps breathing fire in the 3rd over. Finch swats one delivery off his pads for a six over midwicket. The first boundary of the match. Finch also troubled by Archer's pace in the over but manages to survive. AUS 10/2 after 3
England have started with pace and bounce. First it was Archer. Now it's Wood cramping up the batsmen. Carey swings at a short ball and the ball lands just short of fine leg. And Carey is caught behind off the next ball! Carey is out for 2. Australia are in tatters. AUS 3/2 after 1.5
England have a dream start! Warner gets a bit of glove on an Archer delivery as it goes through to Buttler. Australia lose Warner with nothing on the board. Alex Carey is promoted to Number 3. Australia looking to keep the left-hand right-hand combination early in the innings. A run out chance off the last ball of the over. A chaotic start from the Aussies. AUS 1/1 after 1
Finch and Warner enter the arena for Australia. Jofra Archer bowls the first over for England. Warner lets the first ball of the match go through to the keeper.
England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
Finch wins the toss and Australia decide to bat first in the 2nd T20I.