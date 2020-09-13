England vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia eye series win

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI Live: Manchester, England

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: England haven’t lost a bilateral ODI series (excluding one-offs) since January 2017 and Australia will be looking to end that streak when they take on the hosts in the 2nd ODI of the three-match Test series on Sunday.

Australia were in a spot of bother at 123/5 in the first ODI before Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77) forged a measured 126-run partnership. England hit back in the final 10 overs to keep the visitors to 294/9. Express pacemen Jofra Archer and Mark Wood enjoyed great returns picking up three wickets each. Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings (118) carried England deep into the game, but couldn’t prevent a 19-run loss.