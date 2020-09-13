England vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia eye series win

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: England haven’t lost a bilateral ODI series (excluding one-offs) since January 2017 and Australia will be looking to end that streak when they take on the hosts in the 2nd ODI of the three-match Test series on Sunday.
Australia were in a spot of bother at 123/5 in the first ODI before Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77) forged a measured 126-run partnership. England hit back in the final 10 overs to keep the visitors to 294/9. Express pacemen Jofra Archer and Mark Wood enjoyed great returns picking up three wickets each. Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings (118) carried England deep into the game, but couldn’t prevent a 19-run loss.
Sam Billings admitted he is unlikely to keep his place in the England ODI team once star all-rounder Ben Stokes returns despite the fact that he scored runs aplenty against Ireland and Australia. The 29-year-old Kent batsman scored his maiden ODI century, hitting 118 in a losing cause in the first match against Australia on Friday. Last month, he had scored his then ODI best of 67 not out against Ireland, after coming into the team due to an injury to Joe Denly. But Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand with his family, set to return for Eoin Morgan’s side, Billings accepted he may lose his place in the playing XI.
