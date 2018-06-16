England vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England resume at 149/2

England vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: England face Australia in the second ODI in Cardiff. (Source: Reuters) England vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: England face Australia in the second ODI in Cardiff. (Source: Reuters)

England vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England and Australia will lock horns once again in the second encounter of the five-match ODI series at Cardiff. A bitter defeat in the first ODI will spur the Australians to come up with a better show while England will look to continue to maintain their winning ways. Meanwhile, the pitch at the venue has not been in favour of batsmen and will maintain its nature in the upcoming contest. If that is the case then the slower bowlers will come into play. However, overcasts conditions will also bring the seamers into play during the first half of the innings.