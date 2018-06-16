England vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England resume at 149/2

England vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: England and Australia will lock horns once again in the second encounter of the five-match ODI series at Cardiff. A bitter defeat in the first ODI will spur the Australians to come up with a better show while England will look to continue to maintain their winning ways. Meanwhile, the pitch at the venue has not been in favour of batsmen and will maintain its nature in the upcoming contest. If that is the case then the slower bowlers will come into play. However, overcasts conditions will also bring the seamers into play during the first half of the innings.
England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score Streaming: After beating Australia in the first ODI, the hosts will be eager to continue the momentum in the second ODI at Cardiff. This is the second encounter of the five-match ODI series. Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after they succumbed to a defeat in the first match of the series. Skipper Tim Paine has a lot of work to do with his batting unit as they have failed to fire in unison.
Once again it has started to rain. Players are running off the field. Jason Roy is unbeaten on 91. Jos Buttler is giving him company on 2. England- 184/3 in 30 overs.
Marcus Stoinis has removed Joe Root. Australia get the breakthrough. Shortish delivery invites the pull from Root but the batsman fails to keep it down and Short picks up the catch. Root is out for 22, ENG- 179-3 in 28 ovs.
The covers are coming off and the players are on the field at Cardiff. England will resume once again with Jason Roy and Joe Root. No overs lost during the break. 24th over is completed and England- 154/2.
Rain stops play in Cardiff. Covers are coming on and players leave the field. Jason Roy (66) and Joe Root (15) are unbeaten at the crease. ENG 149/2 in 23.3 ovs.
Jason Roy ups the ante. Fullish delivery by Stoinis and Roy thumps it over mid-on for a huge six. This is the period when Roy tends to become dangerous and Australia need to contain him before it is too late. ENG 139/2 in 22 ovs
With a single of Marcus Stoinis, Jason Roy brings up his 12th half-century, his first in 11 innings. The opener has been in fine form in this innings. Six boundaries to his name as well. England move to 122/2 in the 20th over.
Jhye Richardson produces a ripper to dismiss Alex Hales for 26. Excellent delivery by the seamer as the ball pitches just on the good length area and then generates enough swing to produce the gap between bat and pad to hit the timber. Australia are fighting back. ENG 117-2 in 19 ovs
Jason Roy (38), Alex Hales (21) are keeping the scoreboard ticking. Jonny Bairstow is the only wicket to fall. ENG- 106/1 after16 ovs. Tim Paine has used five bowlers so far but only managed to secure one wicket.
Jonny Bairstow departs against the run of play. Kane Richardson gets his man. A quickfire innings of 42 off 24 balls comes to a premature end. Richardson picks up the first wicket of the day. England- 63/1
The home side have got off to a fine start. 50 has come up without the loss of any wicket. Jonny Bairstow is in fine knick and has raced to 37 in just 20 deliveries and hit 7 fours already. Jason Roy is giving him company on 18.
Here we go! England's Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are at the crease. Australia's Jhye Richardson has the ball in hand and England are off the mark with a single.
Playing XI: D'Arcy Short, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Tim Paine (c,wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson
Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Moeen Ali, David Wiley, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
After a slight delay, Australia skipper Tim Paine has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Toss for the 2nd ODI has been delayed due to a light drizzle. Stay tuned for live updates.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between England and Australia from Cardiff. England are leading the series 1-0 and will hope to extend their lead. The visitors, on the other hand, have to get a win to get back into the series. With a forecast of rain and showers, this match promises to be an interesting contest.