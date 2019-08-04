Toggle Menu
England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Smith hits fiftyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/england-vs-australia-1st-test-live-cricket-score-online-ashes-2019-live-score-5877300/

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Smith hits fifty

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Score, Eng vs Aus Ashes 2019 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: At the start of day four, Australia lead by 34 runs in the second innings

eng vs aus, eng vs aus ashes, england vs australia, england vs australia 2019, england vs australia live, eng vs aus ashes live, eng vs aus 1st test, eng vs aus live score, eng vs aus ashes live score, eng vs aus ashes live streaming, eng vs aus 1st test live streaming, england vs australia, england vs australia ashes live streaming, england vs australia ashes live score, england vs australia ashes 2019, england vs australia 1st test, england vs australia 1st test live score, england vs australia live streaming, england vs australia ashes live telecast channel
England vs Australia 1st Test, Day Four Live Updates

England vs Australia, Eng vs Aus 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: At the start of day four, the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham is delicately poised between the two teams. Steve Smith’s wicket holds utmost importance as England team take the field today. The centurion of Australia’s first innings is currently batting at 46 trying to stitch a partnership with Travis Head. Australia are just 34 runs ahead of the hosts with seven wickets in hand. James Anderson’s absence from the English bowling lineup gives them an advantage. England need wickets in the first session, they will be hoping to pull off something similar to what happened on day three to their own batting lineup on the previous day.

Chasing at Edgbaston is never going to be easy. Australian batsmen will be looking to set a target in excess of 200. Last year, India struggled and later succumbed to the pressure created by English bowlers, failing to chase down a total of 194. Australian bowlers can be as lethal as them on a day four and day five pitch.

Live Blog

 England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

Smith equals Hussey's feat

Steve Smith equals Mr. Cricket Michael Hussey's record of most consecutive fifty-plus scores in England vs Australia Test. Smith has six fifty-plus scores now. Meanwhile, the partnership for the fourth wicket between Travis Head and Smith continues to grow. AUS - 147/3 in 40 overs

FIFTY!

Steve Smith is in sublime form. It would not be an overstatement to say that Smith is carrying Australia on his back. His 25th Test fifty, crucial considering the situation Australia were in having lost both their openers early on in the second innings. AUS - 131/3 in 35 overs

Broad cause trouble

Stuart Broad causes trouble for Travis Head straight away. He is trying to do what he did in the first innings, trying to trap the left-handed batsman by creating an angle from around the wicket. A maiden over to start with. AUS - 129/3 in 33 overs

Ali bowls the first over

Interestingly, Moeen Ali bowls the first over of the day. He bowls a beamer to Steve Smith as he tried to hit that one for a big one. Five runs from the first over. AUS - 129/3 in 32 overs

Ashes Opener, Day Four

Hello and welcome to the live blog of England vs Australia Ashes 2019 opener. Day four of the first Test promises thrills and chills as Steve Smith holds the key to Australia's survival in the third innings. With each run, the pressure will mount on England as it has been confirmed that James Anderson will not bowl on day four as well. Stay tuned for live updates as day four is about to get underway. 

Playing XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(c/wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar willing to guide youngsters like Navdeep Saini
2 India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Match
3 Watch: Chris Gayle goes ballistic, hits Shadab Khan for 32 runs in an over