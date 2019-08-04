England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Smith hits fifty

England vs Australia, Eng vs Aus 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: At the start of day four, the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham is delicately poised between the two teams. Steve Smith’s wicket holds utmost importance as England team take the field today. The centurion of Australia’s first innings is currently batting at 46 trying to stitch a partnership with Travis Head. Australia are just 34 runs ahead of the hosts with seven wickets in hand. James Anderson’s absence from the English bowling lineup gives them an advantage. England need wickets in the first session, they will be hoping to pull off something similar to what happened on day three to their own batting lineup on the previous day.

Chasing at Edgbaston is never going to be easy. Australian batsmen will be looking to set a target in excess of 200. Last year, India struggled and later succumbed to the pressure created by English bowlers, failing to chase down a total of 194. Australian bowlers can be as lethal as them on a day four and day five pitch.