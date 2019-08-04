England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Smith hits fifty

England vs Australia, Eng vs Aus 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: At the start of day four, the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham is delicately poised between the two teams. Steve Smith’s wicket holds utmost importance as England team take the field today. The centurion of Australia’s first innings is currently batting at 46 trying to stitch a partnership with Travis Head. Australia are just 34 runs ahead of the hosts with seven wickets in hand. James Anderson’s absence from the English bowling lineup gives them an advantage. England need wickets in the first session, they will be hoping to pull off something similar to what happened on day three to their own batting lineup on the previous day.
Chasing at Edgbaston is never going to be easy. Australian batsmen will be looking to set a target in excess of 200. Last year, India struggled and later succumbed to the pressure created by English bowlers, failing to chase down a total of 194. Australian bowlers can be as lethal as them on a day four and day five pitch.
Smith equals Hussey's feat
Steve Smith equals Mr. Cricket Michael Hussey's record of most consecutive fifty-plus scores in England vs Australia Test. Smith has six fifty-plus scores now. Meanwhile, the partnership for the fourth wicket between Travis Head and Smith continues to grow. AUS - 147/3 in 40 overs
FIFTY!
Steve Smith is in sublime form. It would not be an overstatement to say that Smith is carrying Australia on his back. His 25th Test fifty, crucial considering the situation Australia were in having lost both their openers early on in the second innings. AUS - 131/3 in 35 overs
Broad cause trouble
Stuart Broad causes trouble for Travis Head straight away. He is trying to do what he did in the first innings, trying to trap the left-handed batsman by creating an angle from around the wicket. A maiden over to start with. AUS - 129/3 in 33 overs
Ali bowls the first over
Interestingly, Moeen Ali bowls the first over of the day. He bowls a beamer to Steve Smith as he tried to hit that one for a big one. Five runs from the first over. AUS - 129/3 in 32 overs
Ashes Opener, Day Four
Hello and welcome to the live blog of England vs Australia Ashes 2019 opener. Day four of the first Test promises thrills and chills as Steve Smith holds the key to Australia's survival in the third innings. With each run, the pressure will mount on England as it has been confirmed that James Anderson will not bowl on day four as well. Stay tuned for live updates as day four is about to get underway.