England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: ENG trail by 17 runs

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Score, ENG vs AUS Ashes 2019 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: Rory Burns and Ben Stokes would look to put England in the lead in the opening stages of the third day.

England vs Australia, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: On the third day of the first Test, England will take to the pitch with Rory Burns and Ben Stokes on the crease, who were not out at stumps on the second day, when England were 267/4.

After Steve Smith propelled Australia from a faltering 122/8 to 284 all-out on the first day, England opener Rory Burns’ took responsibility of replying to the Australian bowlers with his first-ever Test century. He remained unbeaten on 125 as he along with Ben Stokes (38) put England in the driver’s seat against a Mitchell Starc-less Australia. Earlier on the second day, captain Joe Root also completed his half-century and added 132 runs for the second wicket with Burns.

Australia need a flurry of wickets to turn the tide in the first Test as the hosts are trailing by just 17 runs with six wickets in hand. Australian fast bowlers Peter Siddle, Pat Cummins, and James Pattinson will be looking to get wickets in the first session and restrict the lead to a minimum, whereas Nathan Lyon will look to up his gear on the third day.

 

Live Blog

England vs Australia 1st Test, Day Three LIVE Updates:

Outrageous swing

Oh boy! That one swung a mile. James Pattinson's outswinger goes past the first slip fielder David Warner. Stokes beaten a couple of times by the swing in the over. Just one run off the first over of the day. ENG - 268/4 in 91 overs

Day Three of Ashes opener

Hello and welcome to England vs Australia Ashes 2019 opener. The Day Three action is just a few minutes away. Stay tuned for live updates. 

Playing XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(c/wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

