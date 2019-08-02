England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Will Tim Paine’s gamble pay off?

Toggle Menu
England vs Australia 1st Test Live Score, ENG vs AUS Ashes 2019 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: As Day two begins, the spotlight will be on fast bowlers James Pattinson and Peter Siddle

England vs Australia, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The momentum is on Australia’s side after Steve Smith’s masterclass and Peter Siddle’s gritty inning on Day one of the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. At Day one, stumps, England were 10 for 0 in two overs trailing by 274 runs. Rory Burns and Jason Roy will be tested against the Australian new-ball bowlers in overcast conditions. Burns scored just 12 runs whereas Roy impressed with a quickfire half-century against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord’s. The first session of day two will be crucial as both the batsmen are making their Ashes debut.

The spotlight will be on Australian fast bowlers James Pattinson and Peter Siddle. Australian skipper took a gamble benching new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the Ashes 2019 opener. The umpiring on day one was pretty ordinary as umpires Joel Wilson and Aleem Dar took seven wrong decisions combined.

Live Blog

 England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

FOUR!

Pat Cummins forcing Rory Burns to drive. Burns scores most of his runs on the leg side. He goes for the drive but gets a thick edge that goes square of the wicket and for a boundary. ENG - 18/0 in 5 overs

Edged but safe!

Jason Roy gets lucky as the edge goes between the slip fielders and a runs towards the third man boundary. James Pattinson pitches it up and Roy throws the kitchen sink at it. ENG - 14/0 in 4 overs

Day two underway

Pat Cummins starts off the proceedings. Four slips in place for Rory Burns, bowls round the wicket. A maiden over to start with. ENG - 10/0 in 3 overs

A high-voltage Day two awaits

Hello and welcome to Ashes 2019 first Test live blog. The day one proved to be a roller coaster ride as Steve Smith's 144 helped Australia recover from 122 for 8. It's upto Australian bowlers to use the overcast conditions to their advantage. The action begins shortly. Stay tuned for live updates. 

Playing XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(c/wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

