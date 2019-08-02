England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Will Tim Paine’s gamble pay off?

England vs Australia, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The momentum is on Australia’s side after Steve Smith’s masterclass and Peter Siddle’s gritty inning on Day one of the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. At Day one, stumps, England were 10 for 0 in two overs trailing by 274 runs. Rory Burns and Jason Roy will be tested against the Australian new-ball bowlers in overcast conditions. Burns scored just 12 runs whereas Roy impressed with a quickfire half-century against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord’s. The first session of day two will be crucial as both the batsmen are making their Ashes debut.

The spotlight will be on Australian fast bowlers James Pattinson and Peter Siddle. Australian skipper took a gamble benching new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the Ashes 2019 opener. The umpiring on day one was pretty ordinary as umpires Joel Wilson and Aleem Dar took seven wrong decisions combined.